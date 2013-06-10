Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) is a process which is performed in high vacuum at a very high temperature that is around 200 to 500 degree Celsius. PVD is commonly used for coating processes and also to enhance the properties of components and materials in order to improve their performance and behavior. Nano technologies and material science are some of the new technologies that are important for thin film coatings. PVD techniques are widely used in electronics, computer industry, tools and dies.



Materials used for coating purposes are titanium, aluminum and chromium. The materials are either bombarded with ions or evaporated by high heat. The whole deposition process includes various steps such as arc evaporation, ion plating, sputtering and enhanced sputtering.



The major application areas of PVD are data storage, cutting tools, solar industry, optics industry, medical equipments, flexible packaging, storage industry, microelectronics etc. In the PVD equipments segment, semiconductors and flat panel displays contribute a larger market share.



One of the growth drivers for PVD technology is the growing demand for longer life products by consumers for which a thin metallic layer is coated on products thus increasing their lifespan. A challenge for this market is to manage quality in the process of coating. PVD coatings are widely accepted as they are environment friendly and do not involve harmful chemicals.



Some of the major industry players in this market include AJA International, Inc., KDF Electronics & Vacuum, Leybold Optics GmbH, Novellus Systems, Inc., Penta Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Semicore Equipment, Inc., SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, ULVAC Technologies, Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



