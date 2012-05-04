Physician Assistant 101 Provides Guide for Prospective Students

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- A physician’s assistant is a challenging role with many responsibilities. A physician assistant helps to prevent and treat illness and injury, providing a variety of health care services under the supervision of a physician. The responsibilities of physician assistants can range from conducting physicals, diagnosing and treating illnesses, ordering tests and interpreting their results, counselling on preventive healthcare, and can lead to assisting in surgery, giving medical orders and making prescriptions.



Physician Assistant 101 has been set up to provide an easy to read, comprehensible guide to getting your foot in the door of a complex and challenging field within the healthcare industry. The guide aims to give newcomers a fuller understanding of the role and its requirements, starting from the perspective of someone completely new to field.



“The work we do is set up to capture the imaginations and fire the passions of people who may have casually looked up a physician assistant career on Google. We want to make the career path an easy and accessible one,” a spokesperson for Physician Assistant 101 explained.



The site’s aim to be a clean and clear guide is reflected in its design, with a simple home page dedicated to the information an interested party might need in deciding whether or not a career as a physician assistant is for them. The long-form prose aims to be encouraging while clearly outlining the requirements of the role as well outlining the physician assistant salary you can expect.



Once a potential student has read this, they can decide to find out more, whether directly looking into the physician’s assistant programs that are listed on the site, or taking a step-by-step tour through their potential progression toward the career.



Physician Assistant 101 looks to give a balanced account, with posts dedicated to the advantages of the career as well the types of people who for whom the job might not be a good fit.



The PA 101 spokesperson affirmed that they aren’t trying to draft people into the career, only shed light on an often obscure field within the healthcare profession, “The aim is to make sure that people know what they’re getting into. Knowledge is power, as they say, and we want potential students to be armed with that knowledge, to empower them toward making the right choices.”



