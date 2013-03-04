New Healthcare research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The market for Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic products used in the physician's surgery was worth approximately US$1.7 billion in 2011 with sectors such as cholesterol testing and tumour markers making the best continued growth in the year. All sectors will see sustained growth over the medium term, with the total addressable market for products that can be potentially used in a physician's office forging ahead to be valued at over US$6.1 billion by 2017.
In the physician's office, POC diagnostics can play a key role in the diagnosis and ongoing monitoring of acute and chronic illnesses, the detection of some types of cancer, the monitoring of patients on anticoagulation drugs, and for general blood and urine testing. It can also play an important role in enabling preventative medicine, which is intended to help curb the increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease through early detection and identifying patients with risk factors that mean they are likely to develop such conditions in the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The benefits for clinicians, patients and health payers are clear. Physician-based testing provides rapid POC diagnosis and faster medical intervention. Healthcare providers are looking for new ways of improving patient outcomes, which in turn reduces the need for more expensive patient care, medications and hospital stays, as well as reducing costs and managing a larger number of patients without increasing staffing levels or numbers of hospital beds.
Challenges remain...
There are several key challenges in the market. Currently, many physicians’ offices do not have budgets for in-house diagnostic testing and healthcare funding needs to change in order to provide incentives for doctors to use the products. For this to happen, healthcare providers need evidence that POC diagnostics provide benefits in terms of clinical-usefulness, convenience and cost in order to adopt them. In addition, concerns have also been raised about the accuracy of some POC tests used to diagnose conditions such as influenza. For infectious disease testing, the ongoing development of POC PCR and DNA-based systems is expected to improve on currently-available products. These devices could represent a significant market opportunity for manufacturers, should they be able to reduce the testing time and price point of the products to something suitable for and attractive to physicians.
This new January 2013 report delivers a complete analysis
This new 178-page highly-detailed report Physician-based Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Products, Players and Outlook to 2017 provides executives with a complete understanding of the issues which are shaping the market and how they will affect its commercial and clinical development. This is Volume 3 of a 4-Volume study of the whole POC IVD sector to be published late 2012/early 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cardiology Point of Care Diagnostics: Products, Players & Outlook to 2017
- Canada In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Point of Care Diagnostics - Players, products & future market prospects
- Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Russian Federation In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Sweden In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Israel In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Brazil In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture