Physician Designs Now Offering Complete Social Media Marketing Services

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Physician Designs is pleased to announce that they are now providing full social media marketing services. The new Social Media Optimization (SMO) service includes the setup and management of social profiles such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, and Pinterest. Physician Designs is a full-service medical web marketing company offering custom medical website design and management, online marketing, reputation management, and social media services.



As physicians seek to form stronger connections with current patients and reach out to potential new patients, social media and search engine marketing have become ideal tools to reach them online as they search for health information. From health related blog articles to information on new services, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms have become an important part of keeping patients up to date and informed.



In order to help physician practices take full advantage of this trend, Physician Designs is now offering social media marketing and management services. The new social media management service includes blog article writing and managing the medical practice’s Facebook, Google Plus, Pinterest, and Twitter social profiles. The goal of the service is to increase website traffic, interaction, and outreach with current and potential patients.



Each social media profile is customized for the practice with images and content to strengthen brand image. In addition, each social profile page is claimed and linked back to the physician’s website and optimized to raise search engine ranking and visibility. The ongoing social profile management services include monthly posts, activity monitoring, and responding to fans and followers.



“Our Social Media Marketing staff stays up to date with all of the latest marketing techniques and understands the strengths and weaknesses of each,” said Physician Designs Founder Haroon Saleemi. “Consequently, we can work with any medical practice to customize the right social media marketing approach that will maximize visibility, communication and branding image with current and new patients in a cost efficient manner.”



As a leader in medical website development, Physician Designs specializes in designing, managing, and marketing websites for doctors and healthcare professionals. With the new Social Media Optimization service, Physician Designs will strengthen its position as a leader in providing complete marketing services for the medical industry.



About Physician Designs

Physician Designs specializes in designing, maintaining, and marketing websites for physician practices. Since 2008, Physician Designs has been providing custom medical practice website design, EMR patient portal integration, internet marketing, AdWords management, and social media marketing services for healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.physiciandesigns.com or call (888) 212-5760.