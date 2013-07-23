HSMN Is Pleased to Announce That It Tops the List of Revenue Cycle Consulting Firms in This Current Issue of Modern Healthcare Magazine

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- For almost 30 years HSMN has worked with providers of healthcare in every setting from academic medical centers to Individual physician practices. The firm was founded by Cathy Idema, BSN, MPH in 1987 and has built a practice that encompasses seasoned healthcare financial, operational, clinical professionals and who represent every function within the revenue cycle. HSMN is pleased to announce that it tops the list of revenue cycle consulting firms in the current issue of Modern Healthcare Magazine.



HSMN is very proud of its record with medical staffs with clinical documentation and revenue improvements throughout the country. HSMN is not a vendor of software but rather a hands on consulting firm.



They work closely with the processes, workflows, organization, medical/clinical and administrative staff, and all systems in order to provide a comprehensive management plan that engages all who touch the revenue cycle and whose outcomes have been improved net revenue and fewer denials for all of their clients over the past 30 years.



HSMN is known in the industry for being completely transparent and straight forward with their clients. The principals of the firm are the ones who do the work and present the plan.



HSMN has encountered every issue in revenue cycle in every setting where the cycle was not performing to reach its financial goals. Their approach is not only about the “systems” in use but the structure, the roles, training, and whether staff use critical thinking skills when they spot anomalies.



So too with the medical staff who often have difficulty in using clinical language that matches things that are billable. HSMN has earned its reputation by building bridges between medical decision making events and the translation of those for optimum reimbursement.



Please contact us through our web site http://www.hsmn.com or by phone 866-908-4226.