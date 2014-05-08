Physician Revenue Services to Open Call Center for Healthcare Providers

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Physician Revenue Services will open a Call Center for Healthcare Providers by offering a membership to help them adapt to the major transition from ICD-9 to a more complex ICD-10 coding system. The Call Center will launch by July 1st of this year. PRS realizes this major shift from ICD-9 to ICD-10 coding system will be challenging for many healthcare providers and is able to assist with that transition.



Many physicians are not yet ready for this new shift to ICD-10 which is currently set to take effect on October 15, 2015. Many doctors and other healthcare entities are not ready for this transition, but they have to adapt to the change. With the help of the Call Center, Physician Revenue Services can make the transition a little easier.



PRS offers the Call Center services, on a limited membership basis. Once signed up for Call Center services, anyone from the provider’s office is able to call in and receive assistance. Our representatives provide real time answers regarding any issue within their Revenue Cycle process, including, but not limited to: coding, billing, ICD-9/ICD-10, denial management and audits. Providers will get accurate and most reliable answer – from professional coders and billers, who are experienced in a wide variety of medical specialties.



About Physician Revenue Services

Physician Revenue Services is a Practice Management Company serving a vast array of healthcare specialties.



Contact Us:

Marcia Simpson, President & CEO

Physician Revenue Services

6409 Fayetteville Road

Durham, NC 27713

Telephone: 866-991-6394

Email: info@physicianrevenueservices.com

Website: www.physicianrevenueservices.com