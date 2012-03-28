PhysicianAssistantSalary.co Helps Those Interested in a Career in the Medical Field Meet Their Goals

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- According to financial experts, the medical field has not only held its own during the current recession, it has actually grown even stronger.



Despite the shaky economy, people are still getting sick and need access to high quality medical care. Seniors are also living longer, which means more people than ever are needed to work in doctor’s offices, hospitals and other medical facilities.



One type of medical career that has been especially popular in recent years is working as a physician assistant. Also known as PAs, physician assistant jobs typically involve dealing directly with patients, treating them with a wide selection of healthcare services. As a bonus, a physician assistant salary is typically very good.



Most people who are interested in pursuing this career typically have a lot of questions about what it takes to become a physician assistant. Many are unsure about what type of programs or training is needed, and many are wondering what exactly they would do on the job.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive and helpful information about anything and everything related to working as a physician assistant.



PhysicianAssistantSalary.co launched just a few months ago, but it is already growing rapidly and quickly becoming known as an authoritative and trustworthy source of information. For people who are just starting in college to those who are already working but are considering a career change, articles on the website can answer literally any question anyone might have about this line of work.



For example, topics include descriptions of several physician assistant programs, an overview of what type of work physician assistants do during the day, helpful facts about the PA degree, and much more.



The website is extremely user-friendly; visitors to the site are welcome to begin browsing through the vast amount of articles filled with tips and advice about physician assistant jobs.



As an article on the home page noted, depending upon location, physician assistants can make between $50,000 and $80,000 a year.



“The most Common factors that determine the physician assistant salary that you will earn include the experience that you have in the medical field, your specialization, the location that you elect to work in, your educational level and the type of environment that you choose to work in while acting as a physician assistant,” the article noted.



