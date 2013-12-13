Physiciandepot.com Re-Launches Their Physician Job Board with Revolutionary Job Matching Technology

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- PhysicianDepot.com, the leading job site for Physicians and Mid-Level professionals, has re-launched now with cutting edge job-matching technology and targeted network distribution powered by RealMatch.



Employers who post jobs on Physiciandepot.com’s new job board, now receive unprecedented reach to top Physicians and Mid-Level professionals within the PhysicianDepot.com community and on the TheJobNetwork™, the largest recruitment ad network of job sites in North America resulting in up to four times better response than the leading national job board. TheJobNetwork™ reaches over 100 million active and passive job seekers monthly across the Internet on local, niche, and vertical job sites, as well as on leading aggregator sitesand social networks. To ensure maximum qualified response possible, jobs posted on Physiciandepot.com are automatically optimized, distributed and monitored as part of targeted ad campaigns. This targeted distribution produces higher rankings in search results on search engines and paid job sites resulting in an increase in qualified response of 200% on average. In addition, the new site allows hiring managers to save valuable time and effort with Real-Time Job Matching™ which automatically screens, grades, and ranks applicants, as well as returns qualified passive job seeker matches in real-time from the site’s resume database as well as LinkedIn®.



“We are excited to bring superior technology to our long standing physician job board. With the implementation of Blast Job listing technology, we are able to offer our employers a “one stop shop” for their job posting needs. Now when employers post a job to our site, they can be assured that their jobs will have the greatest reach and response possible. This is something we are very excited about offering and know our employers will have great success with” said Alicia Haselby, Director at Physiciandepot.com.



Physiciandepot.com’s job board also offers job seekers an enhanced user experience driven by Real-Time Job Matching, which instantly matches job seekers to open postings based on their skill set, experience and preferences - eliminating the need for tedious keyword searching and browsing through hundreds of irrelevant job postings. Since Physiciandepot.com is part of TheJobNetwork™, job seekers also have access to job matches from any of the thousands of network sites. Job seekers who register on Physiciandepot.com can view relevant job matches and apply in real-time from their online account and via the Physiciandepot.com job seeker mobile app. With Real-Time Job Matching™, job seekers on Physiciandepot.com now spend less time searching for the right position and more time applying to relevant jobs they qualify for.



About Physiciandepot.com

Physician Depot is an online niche job board for physicians and employers seeking physicians. We assist physicians in finding jobs within their specialty by allowing them to search through thousands of nationwide physician jobs for free. Physician employers have the ability to post single jobs or search physician profiles and post unlimited jobs through our membership options. We also offer advanced tools to market physician jobs online whether an employer is searching for 1 physician or 100!



Media Contact

Full Name: Alicia Haselby

Title: Director

Phone: 913-937-0158

Email Address: support@physiciandepot.com