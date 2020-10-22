Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The report titled "Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to decline from $1507.3 billion in 2019 to $1421.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the shutdown of elective surgeries and other nonessential medical care services as recommended by state and national officials, as a measure to contain the virus spread. Most of hospitals and clinics rely on the elective surgeries and other medical services for much of their revenue, and the covid lockdown has resulted in revenue losses. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1953.2 billion in 2023.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059388/physicians-and-other-health-practitioners-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-specialist-doctors-primary-care-doctors-physical-therapists-optometrists-chiropractors-podiatrists-2-by-end-user-gender-male-female-3-by-type-of-expenditure-public-private-covering-national-health-service-upmc-mayo-clinic-john-hopkins/inquiry?source=releasewire&mode=74



Top Companies in the Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market: National Health Service; UPMC; Mayo Clinic; John Hopkins and Other



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Specialist Doctors; Primary Care Doctors; Physical Therapists; Optometrists; Chiropractors; Podiatrists

2) By End User Gender: Male; Female

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private



North America was the largest region in the global physicians and other health practitioners market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global physicians and other health practitioners market. Africa was the smallest region in the global physicians and other health practitioners market.



Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription. E-prescribing allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals service quality.



The physicians and other health practitioners market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others. It also includes primary care doctors and other physical therapists providing treatment in therapy areas such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, gynecology, anesthesia and others.



Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059388/physicians-and-other-health-practitioners-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-specialist-doctors-primary-care-doctors-physical-therapists-optometrists-chiropractors-podiatrists-2-by-end-user-gender-male-female-3-by-type-of-expenditure-public-private-covering-national-health-service-upmc-mayo-clinic-john-hopkins?source=releasewire&mode=74



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com