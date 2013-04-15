Physicians Now Have an Invaluable New Tool to Effectively Address a Variety of Medical Conditions

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- UNRESOLVED MEDICAL PROBLEMS

In the past, when a patient would pose the question "what can I do for my broken or fractured rib", a physician's answer would be "there's really not whole lot that can be done, it just takes time to heal". Persons in the hospital for any condition are exposed to the potential for pneumonia to set in. Long periods of lying in a hospital bed with the constant in take of oral and IV fluids increase the chances that pneumonia can occur. An expectant mother is seven months in and experiencing serious back pain. What can be done?



INTRODUCING THE CORCOMP™ TORSO COMPRESSOR

Our new product, the CorComp™ Torso Compressor has the ability to effectively address all of the problems mentioned above as well as many others. Our new, patented, device puts the ability to control pain in the hands of the patient on a moment to moment basis. The Torso Compressor can be worn and pressure applied on the fly, providing relief and comfort. The CorComp™ is constructed of hypo-allergenic polyester fiber, inside and out and wears very comfortably around a patient's torso



WHAT THE TORSO COMPRESSOR CAN DO

1. Enhances the healing process for those with respiratory issues such as pneumonia, pleurisy

2. Contributes significantly to pain reduction and increased mobility for patients with rib trauma.

3. Effective back pain relief for pre and post birth mothers.

4. In many cases, reduces a patients need to take narcotic pain medications

5. In many cases, will get a patient out of the hospital sooner than they may otherwise.

6. The Compressor Aside from expectant mothers, countless others experience back and spinal pain from a variety of causes. Is there a way to effectively address these medical issues?



POTENTIAL APPLICATIONS FOR THE TORSO COMPRESSOR



SPECIALTIES

- Osteopath

- Rib Trauma

- Back Pain

- Costocondritis

- Help with Moving Patients – Lifting, directing

- Respiratory Issues

Obstetrics

- Child Birth

- Pre-Birth Back Pain

Rheumatologist

- Osteoarthritis/ Osteopedia

- Rheumatoid Arthritis

- Respiratory Specialists

- Bypass/ Value Replacement

- Transplant Recovery

- Physical Therapists

- Convalescence

- Military

- Battlefield Medical Support

Anyone Recovering from CPR



The CorComp Torso Compressor

Grand Rapids, MI

Phone: (616)956-7600

Web: http://aargusmedical.com

E-Mail: support@aargusmedical.com