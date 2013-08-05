Physicians Warn Public About Fake Wart Removal Products

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Due to the insistent demand for instant treatments that do not require pricey and painful methods, physicians have observed an alarming upsurge in the number of people who have been tricked into availing of wart removal products that could potentially do more damage than good.



Some products that are sold online have been proven to pose risks for both men and women who suffer from warts. Among some of these risks are the infection of existing warts, contamination of unaffected areas and an increase in the risk factor for cancer.



Because of this, experts have advised the general public to make use of clinically-proven safe and effective products such as Wartrol. The product contains 17% Salicylic Acid, which has been shown to remove plantar warts that are found at the bottom of the foot, and common cauliflower-like warts. They can also be used for the treatment of genital warts that are caused by the Human Papillano Virus (HPV), usually attained during sexual intercourse.



In addition to its healing effects, the use of Wartrol has also been reported to aid in making the body immune against HPV.



While other home wart removal products claim to be as effective, Wartrol is the only product of its kind that has been approved by the FDA. The product contains no harmful chemicals and only makes use of natural ingredients.



To be safe, physicians have advised that users only buy from the official website to avoid getting fake and harmful products. Also, since there are certain skin types that are more sensitive than others, it is also best to consult a doctor in case of any discomfort, although unlikely.



For more information on how to get rid of warts the safe and easy way, you may visit www.wartrol.com or talk to their support team through any of the US and international customer services hotlines, all of which are indicated on their official website.