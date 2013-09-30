Physiomed Commercial Is Voted as the Best Integrated Health Clinic in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Physiomed Commercial, a Vancouver-based chiropractic and integrated health clinic, has been voted as the Best Integrated Health Clinic at the Georgia Straight magazine’s Best of Vancouver 2013 awards. The Georgia Straight magazine is a well-respected local publication with more than a million of weekly readers. The winners of the magazine’s annual Best of Vancouver awards are selected by a public voting.



The main reason for the clinic to receive this award is the team of medical professionals led by Dr. Suhill Samji. Using the latest techniques and state-of-the-art technology, they can help with either general aches and pains or rehabilitation after accidents on the road, at home, or at work. Years of experience in chiropractic and physiotherapy allow the clinic to provide ‘total’ care to every patient, the services ranging from acupuncture to spinal decompression.



While there are a handful of integrated health clinics in the Vancouver area, a rare one of them provides such gentle and considerate care as Physiomed Commercial. One of the previous patients of the clinic, Y.S. Chun, described the care he received here as both effective and delicate: “My neck pain decreased and headache went away. Dr. Samji’s gentle chiropractic treatment has worked.”



“Being voted as the best integrated health clinic in Vancouver is certainly an honor,” said Dr. Suhill Samji, the leading specialist of Physiomed Commercial. “The best thing about it is that we’ve been chosen as the best by the public. I think it shows that we’ve always provided the best possible treatment for each and every one of our patients. My sincerest thanks to everyone who voted for us.”



Website URL: www.peakpotential.net



Contact Information

Dr. Suhill Samji

Physiomed Commercial

1677 East Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5N 1V9

604-757-0727