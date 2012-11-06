Physiomed Twice-Named Vancouver's Best Chiropractor

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- The Vancouver Chiropractor, Physiomed, has recently been awarded not one, but two coveted titles at The Georgia Straight Magazine’s annual 2012 Best of Vancouver Awards, being named 3rd Best Integrated Health Clinic, with chief chiropractor Dr. Suhill Samji declared 3rd Best Chiropractor in Vancouver.



Physiomed were twice-awarded at this year’s 17th annual Best of Vancouver Awards thanks to their state-of-the-art technology, and their highly trained, experienced staff. The award-winning chiropractor offers a range of services including spinal decompression, orthotics, sports therapy, and even an infrared sauna and acupuncture.



Dr. Suhill Samji, Physiomed’s chief chiropractor, has many years of post-graduate experience and patient care, and delivers tailored therapy to his patients. His skill and care has seen him named Vancouver’s Third Best Chiropractor.



The awards are held by The Georgia Straight Magazine – a Canadian publication which was founded in 1967. 2012 saw the 17th annual Best of Vancouver awards, voted by members of the magazine’s readership of over 800,000 thousand people per week. The awards aim to praise the people and the businesses that “make Vancouver such a unique place to live”.



