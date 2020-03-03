Physiotherapy Equipment Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 - BTL, Enraf-Nonius, Dynatronics Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Physiotherapy is a treatment that focuses on diagnosing physical abnormalities and helps to restore, maintain and improve the physical strength, mobility and functions. Physiotherapy is provided by trained and licensed healthcare professionals called physiotherapists. Physiotherapists use various types of equipment's for treating the diseases and disabilities. These equipment's play an important role in healing and improving the body naturally for injury rehabilitation. The global physiotherapy equipment market is mainly driven by rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. Moreover, increasing road accidents, technological advancements in physiotherapy equipment and rising number of sports injuries have been pivotal in contributing to the extensive growth of this market. However, the absence of trained professionals and lack of awareness regarding various physiotherapy options is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.



According to the report, the global physiotherapy equipment market was estimated to be over US$ 15 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Physiotherapy Equipment Market are:

BTL, Enraf-Nonius B.V., Dynatronics Corporation, EMS Physio Ltd., Ito Co., Ltd., A. Algeo Limited, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Whitehall Manufacturing, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., HMS Medical Systems among others.



The continual growth of the physiotherapy equipment market can be attributed to several factors such as increasing sports injuries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. Additionally, increasing road accidents in the global scenario is likely to drive the market. One of the major factor that supports the growth of this market is the rising number of functional disabilities in the global geriatric population. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on innovations and technological advancements. For instance, the University of South Florida is using the virtual reality technology to study how VR can help patients who have disabilities or have suffered strokes or traumatic injuries. However, shortage of trained professionals and less awareness about different physiotherapy options is likely to restrain the growth of overall market.



The rapid growth in the number of physiotherapy clinics and increase in the physiotherapeutic services are the factors propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, technological advancements in physiotherapy equipment such as robotic systems, implanted devices and interactive video systems are expected to fuel the growth of physiotherapy equipment market. For instance, The Berkeley-based Company Ekso Bionics developed the Ekso suit which is an aluminum and titanium exoskeleton that helps patients suffering from varying degrees of paralysis or hemiparesis with movement.



Major Types of Physiotherapy Equipment Market covered are:

Ultrasound Therapy, Electrotherapy, Combination Therapy, Cryotherapy, Exercise Therapy, Continuous Passive Motion Therapy, Laser Therapy, Magnetic Therapy, Traction Therapy, Shockwave Therapy and Accessories



Major Applications of Physiotherapy Equipment Market covered are:

Musculoskeletal

Neurological

Cardiovascular

Pediatric and Gynecological



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Physiotherapy Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Physiotherapy Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Physiotherapy Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Physiotherapy Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size

2.2 Physiotherapy Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Physiotherapy Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Physiotherapy Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Physiotherapy Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Physiotherapy Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Physiotherapy Equipment Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Physiotherapy Equipment Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Physiotherapy Equipment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



