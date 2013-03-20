Physiotherapy, Fitness and Wellness Company SCHUPP Celebrates over 75 Years in Business

Dornstetten, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- SCHUPP, a company that manufactures top-quality products for physiotherapy, fitness and wellness, is celebrating over 75 years in business. The business, which is based in Germany, features a huge variety of products that are used for all types of physical therapy, including manual therapy, electrotherapy, sling table therapy, kinesiology taping, medical training therapy, massage, hydrotherapy, and many others.



For over 75 years, three generations the Schupp family and their employees have constantly worked to develop both their company and their range of high quality SCHUPP products. SCHUPP has earned a well-deserved reputation for its natural and wholesome products as well as its technically perfected devices that are made in Germany. Simplicity and reliability have always been the company’s key goals during the manufacturing and development phases of new products. Today, SCHUPP sells a wide range of its own brand of products that offer comprehensive solutions and concepts for surgeries, physiotherapy, sports, fitness and wellness. The company’s holistic approach has led to many therapeutic and commercial success stories.



Over the course of the past seven-plus decades, the company has never lost sight of its original roots. The company’s history began with the extraction of natural pine oil made in the black forest. Today, the main focus of the SCHUPP development team continues to focus on developing quality products for wellness and personal care, as well as equipment for physiotherapy and medical training therapy.



In addition to the tried and true methods used over the years, the 80 employees who work at SCHUPP are always researching new and innovative ideas for their products. As a result, the SCHUPP products combine the traditional knowledge about the healing power of natural resources as well as modern treatment methods for medical practice and physiotherapy.



Today, after over 75 years of market experience, the traditional and innovative SCHUPP company enjoys the trust of many loyal customers, both nationally and internationally.



The knowledgeable and expert team of employees at SCHUPP team is happy to answer questions related to physiotherapy, fitness and wellness. In-depth information about the company’s products can be seen at the official SCHUPP online stores:



Online store for private customers: schupp-privatshop.eu



Online store for commercial customers: schupp-shop.eu



About Schupp

The Schupp GmbH & Co. KG is a traditional German company that manufactures quality products for physiotherapy, fitness and wellness. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dornstetten, in the black forest region of Germany. For more information, please visit http://schupp.eu



Schupp GmbH & Co KG

Glattalstrasse 78

72280 Dornstetten

Germany