Physiotherapy in Singapore Clinic Urbanrehab Pte Ltd Announces the Opening of an Additional Location

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Urbanrehab Pte Ltd, a practice that provides physiotherapy in Singapore as well as a variety of other related services, has just announced the opening of an additional physiotherapy clinic. The new location is at 391B Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City Tower B, #25-07, Singapore 238874. For people who are looking for top-quality care for their back pain in Singapore, Urbanrehab: Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Specialists has developed a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding services and caring staff.



The new clinic will provide physiotherapy, craniosacral therapy and hand therapy in Singapore services to patients who live in the Orchard Road area. The hours at the new location are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.



In addition to the new location, Urbanrehab will still continue to operate at its flagship headquarters, which is located at RB Capital Building, #03-03, 22 Malacca Street, Singapore 048980. This location specializes in physiotherapy, hand therapy and deep tissue massage in Singapore. The hours at this location are slightly different from the new clinic; it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.



Since the day Urbanrehab: Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Services opened for business, it has strived to offer its patients the best and most experienced pain and injury management services in the area. All of the physiotherapists who work there have several years of clinical experience. Whether people need hand therapy, general physiotherapy, craniosacral therapy in Singapore or other physiotherapy-related services, the friendly and caring team at Urbanrehab is committed to finding the cause of the pain and treating it.



“When you come to get consultations and treatments from us, you don't only ‘get’ a bunch of results-oriented internationally trained physiotherapists,” an article on Urbanrehab’s website explained, adding that while this is definitely a good thing, they take it a couple of steps further.



“We also work closely orthopedic surgeons, sports physicians, general practitioners (GPs), podiatrists, personal trainers and sports massage therapists to maximize your recovery and rehabilitation.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Urbanrehab: Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Specialists is welcome to visit their user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the variety of physiotherapy-related services the practice provides.



About Urbanrehab

Urbanrehab: Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Specialists is a Singapore-based multi-specialty practice where a group of specialists from different areas and expertise (physiotherapists, occupational therapists, sports massage therapist) come together to provide a more complete and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for patients with sports, orthopaedic and musculoskeletal problems. For more information, please visit http://www.urban-rehab.org/



Urbanrehab@Raffles Place

RB Capital Building #03-03, 22 Malacca Street

Singapore 048980



Urbanrehab@Orchard Road

391B Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City #25-07

Singapore 238874 (inside Fullerton GP Clinic)