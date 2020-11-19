Phytoestrogen Market Aided by Rising Demand in Cosmetics Sector as Manufacturers Leverage Anti-Aging Characteristics: Fact.MR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The global phytoestrogen market is expected to reflect a moderate growth rate between the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 at 3% CAGR, owing to growing nutraceutical applications. According to Fact.MR, the coronavirus pandemic is projected to marginally affect players in the phytoestrogens market. While supply chain disruptions remain a concern, the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions, coupled with phytoestrogen applications in pharmaceuticals and functional foods and beverages will provide lucrative growth opportunities.



"Phytoestrogen can potentially limit or encourage the effects of endogenous hormones. Consequently, applications towards limiting menopausal symptoms are likely to gain importance for long term growth for the industry," says the FACT.MR analyst.



Phytoestrogens Market- Key Takeaways



Phytoestrogen nutrition supplements are major contributors to revenue, aided by higher consumer awareness in terms of women's health.



Phytoestrogen isoflavones remain highly sought-after in cosmetic and edible applications, supported by antioxidant characteristics.



Europe is a dominant regional market for phytoestrogen owing to growing use by cosmetics and personal care product manufacturers, especially in terms of acne removal.



Phytoestrogen Market- Driving Factors



The strong growth of the global population of female geriatrics is the primary factor contributing to market growth, owing to supplement and cosmetics consumption.



Widespread prevalence of acne, and rising awareness about women's health issues is encouraging end use industries to incorporate phytoestrogen in their offerings.



Phytoestrogen Market- Major Restraints



The consumption of phytoestrogen can cause side effects such as fibroids, endocrine disruption, and endometriosis, limiting adoption and use.



Limited expenditure in the healthcare sectors of low-income countries limits the scope of application for phytoestrogen.



COVID-19 Impact on Phytoestrogen Market



The covid-19 outbreak has had a moderately negative impact on the phytoestrogen market. Supply chain disruptions are a key concern. In addition, lockdown restrictions on cosmetics and personal care product manufacturing is also limiting demand for the short term. The market is likely to recover towards 2021, with the gradual relaxation of restrictions in the months ahead.



Also, with higher health consciousness among consumers during the crisis period, the demand for phytoestrogens in functional foods and beverages, in addition to nutraceutical supplements are likely to gain a boost in the near future. Also, niche applications in the pharma sector will provide impetus to market players.



Competitive Landscape



Frutarom Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland, Doterra, SK Bioland Co. Ltd., Zellbio GmbH, Nutragreen Biotechnology, Natures Plus, Herbo Nutra, and Source Naturals are some of the leading phytoestrogen manufacturers in the global market.



Phytoestrogens market players have been increasingly interested in the expansion of the product portfolio with a focus on widening the scope of applications for phytoestrogen in the food and health sectors.



For instance, Frutarom Ltd. has launched a new range of organic-soy-based phytoestrogen-rich isoflavone ingredients. The company is also upcycling soy germ for applications in baked goods and shakes in a zero-waste initiative. Source Naturals has unveiled its Eternal Women brand of phyto-estrogen cream, for application during menopause. Doterra has also released its Women Phytoestrogen Essential Complex sourced from plant-based flax seed lignans.



About the Report



This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the phytoestrogens market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the phytoestrogens market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the phytoestrogens market on the basis of type (isoflavone, coumeston, lignan, and others), and application (nutritional supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).



