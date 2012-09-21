Phytopharm Plc - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Phytopharm Plc - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Phytopharm Plc’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Phytopharm Plc - Brief Phytopharm Plc overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Phytopharm Plc human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Phytopharm Plc with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Phytopharm Plc’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Phytopharm Plc’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Phytopharm Plc in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Phytopharm Plc’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Phytopharm Plc.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Phytopharm Plc and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Phytopharm Plc; Phytopharm Plc - Key Therapeutics; Phytopharm Plc - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Phytopharm Plc - News; Phytopharm Plc - Latest Updates; Phytopharm Plc - Pipeline; Phytopharm Plc - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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