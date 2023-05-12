Phytosterols Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- The phytosterols market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period in terms of value. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for phytosterol products due to an increase in health awareness. This article will cover the key factors driving the phytosterols market, including the demand for campesterol, the pharmaceutical industry, liquid phytosterols, and the North American market.



Phytosterols are naturally occurring compounds that are similar to cholesterol in structure and function. However, unlike cholesterol, phytosterols are derived from plants and have been shown to have numerous health benefits, particularly in reducing cholesterol levels. As a result, phytosterols have become increasingly popular as a functional food ingredient and dietary supplement. The phytosterols market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a projected market value of USD 1.6 billion by 2028.



Demand for Campesterol Drives the Market Due to Increase in Awareness



Campesterol is a natural plant sterol that has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits, particularly its anti-inflammatory properties. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of natural plant-based products has led to an increased demand for campesterol. It has been shown to have cholesterol-lowering effects, making it a popular ingredient in functional foods and dietary supplements targeted at managing cardiovascular diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity has also contributed to the increased demand for such products. Furthermore, the use of campesterol as a precursor for anabolic steroid-boldenone has contributed to its demand in the sports and veterinary medicine industries. Overall, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of campesterol and its potential role in managing chronic diseases has made it a popular ingredient in the global market.



Pharmaceuticals Category Holds a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period



Phytosterols have emerged as a crucial component in the pharmaceutical sector due to their great efficiency and efficacy in decreasing cholesterol absorption in the body. Although extensively utilized in medicines, the focus of this study is on the use of phytosterols in dietary supplements for people, which is one of the fastest-growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Research and development breakthroughs as well as technological innovation in the manufacturing industry are being used to satisfy the need for phytosterol supplements. As a result, phytosterols are now simpler to extract and employ in medicinal products, particularly nutritional supplements. The market for phytosterol supplements is anticipated to rise as the ageing population keeps expanding, creating sizable chances for pharmaceutical businesses to address the rising demand and create new products in this field.



Liquid Segment Drives the Market Due to Its Effectiveness in Lowering Cholesterol



Numerous reasons contribute to the rising demand for liquid phytosterols. Liquid versions have made phytosterols more accessible, but their poor solubility in water has been a significant barrier to their utilization in culinary applications. The demand for goods enriched with phytosterols has increased as people are becoming more aware of the health advantages of phytosterols, especially their capacity to decrease cholesterol levels. For food producers, liquid phytosterols are a more practical alternative since they are more adaptable and simple to add into a larger range of food products.



The demand for phytosterols is increasing in North America, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors is the growing awareness among consumers of the health benefits of phytosterols in fortified food products. As phytosterols are naturally present in plants, the popularity of plant-based diets has further increased the demand for them.



The aging population in North America is contributing to the rising demand for phytosterols, as their ability to reduce cholesterol levels is beneficial for maintaining heart health. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is also a factor driving the demand for phytosterols, as studies have linked them to improved insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes.



The phytosterol market in North America is dominated by key players such as ADM (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ashland (US), Matrix Life Science (India), AOM (Argentina), Lipofoods (Spain), Avanti Polar Lipids (US), DRT (France), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), VITAE NATURALS (Spain), TAMA BIOCHEMICALS CO., LTD (Japan), BOC Sciences (US), and Herbo Nutra (India). The study includes a comprehensive competitive analysis of these key players in the phytosterol market, including their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



