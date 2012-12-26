Phyx Color and Phyx Stylist Offers New Promotion for Popular Plugin Collections

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- PHYX Incorporated, a maker of visual effects software recently unveiled a new 30%-off promotion for its popular plugin collections, PHYX Color and PHYX Stylist.



PHYX Color is an award-winning color-correction toolset, winner of 5 out of 5 from AppleTell, and DV Award of Excellence. PHYX Stylist is a collection of simulated photographic filters and effects, perfect for creating After Effects templates.



Future updates will be free for customers, and both installers are included in the FxFactory 4.0.1 installer package from Noise Industries.



"Very few parameters, in the case of these Phyx plug-ins, means they are quite painless and fast to operate. The results are easily excellent, and the price is very reasonable." Michael Hanish - TVTechnology review



PHYX Color and PHYX Stylist plugins are compatible with Final Cut Pro (X), Motion, After Effects, and Premiere Pro.



Both are regularly priced at $99. This promotion is offered for a limited time only.



PHYX visual effects software is the industry standard and is used by some of the industry’s major players including: Apple, the Walt Disney Company, Fox Sports, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.



For more information please visit http://phyxware.com



The FxFactory 4.0.1 installer can be found at: http://noiseindustries.com/support/fxfactory401/



