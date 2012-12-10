Phyx Releases Phyx Defocus Update

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- PHYX Incorporated, a maker of visual effects software recently unveiled PHYX Defocus 1.1, a new update for its popular plugin collection. PHYX Defocus simulates out-of-focus effects, tilt-shift, chroma aberration, and more. The update is free for existing customers, and is included in the FxFactory 4.0.1 installer package from Noise Industries.



"PHYX Defocus is one of my favorite tools, finally I can realistically fake a rack focus on any shot!" - Killian Wells (Pop Artist / Music Video Director)



New in PHYX Defocus 1.1:



- Tilt/Shift plugin (previously named Pan/Tilt)

- Tilt/Shift plugin greatly improved over previous design (faster, more accurate gradation)

- Tilt/Shift plugin controls have been optimized for greater interactive speed and editing

- VignetteVision now includes 'falloff' parameter, and 'brightness' parameter to control edge brightness.



PHYX Defocus 1.1 plugins are compatible with Final Cut Pro (X), Motion, After Effects, and Premiere Pro.



PHYX visual effects software is the industry standard and is used by some of the industry’s major players including: Apple, the Walt Disney Company, Fox Sports, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.



Those interested in learning more about PHYX and their products can visit the redesigned website at http://.PHYXWARE.com



The FxFactory 4.0.1 installer can be found at: http://www.noiseindustries.com/support/fxfactory401/



