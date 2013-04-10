PHYX Releases PHYX Flarelight

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- PHYX Incorporated, maker of visual effects software recently unveiled PHYX Flarelight, it's newest plugin collection. PHYX Flarelight is a world-class suite of GPU-accelerated plugins designed to generate lens flares, anamorphic glare, 3d noise, star fields, and glow. PHYX Flarelight plugins and filters are designed for editing, visual effects, and motion graphics work within major host applications from Apple and Adobe. This demo is free, and is included in the FxFactory 4 installer package from Noise Industries.



"PHYX Flarelight gives the ability to simulate popular anamorphic lens effects, to generate star fields, and true 3d noise. This package is poised to be popular with those wanting the 'big-screen look', and those making and using templates for After Effects and Motion." - Justin Bendo, President / CEO of PHYX Incorporated.



New in PHYX Flarelight:



- LensFlare generates realistic lens flares with anamorphic streaks

- AnamorphicGlare simulates the popular 'blue streak' glare from anamorphic lenses on highlights

- MegaGlow is an industrial-strength glow plugin

- StarGen creates vast star fields

- TrueNoise creates true 3d noise which can be used to simulate flames, 3d water displacement textures, etc.



PHYX Flarelight plugins are compatible with: Apple Final Cut Pro (7&X), Apple Motion, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Premiere Pro.



PHYX visual effects software is the industry standard and is used by some of the industry’s major players including:



Apple, the Walt Disney Company, Fox Sports, and Sony Music Entertainment.



