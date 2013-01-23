Phyx Releases Phyx Keyer 4: The Latest Version of Its Popular Plugin Collection

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- PHYX Incorporated, a maker of visual effects software recently unveiled PHYX Keyer 4, the latest version of its popular plugin collection. PHYX Keyer is a world-class suite of GPU-accelerated chromakeying plugins, designed to process green screen and blue screen footage for film and video projects. PHYX Keyer 4 plugins and filters are designed for editing, visual effects, and motion graphics work within major host applications from Apple and Adobe. This update is free for existing customers, and is included in the FxFactory 4.0.2 installer package from Noise Industries.



"We are extremely proud to announce PHYX Keyer 4. We believe it's the most powerful keying package in the world, and our most extensive update thus far." - Justin Bendo, President/CEO of PHYX Incorporated.



New in PHYX Keyer 4:



+ all NEW controls for Final Cut Pro X, now supporting Dynamic UI



+ NEW Phase Keyer for keying tougher footage, with Alpha Fill to repair mattes



+ NEW Skin Tools for correcting and re-lighting skin



+ Fast Keyer is completely rebuilt with NEW Phase Keyer



+ CompositeMatcher and Despill are more accurate than previous versions



"(PHYX) Keyer … is an amazing plugin for FxFactory that will allow you to pull the perfect key" - FCProducer



"In fact, none of the other keying systems that you can buy as separate applications, offer what PHYX offers" - Erik Vlietinck Photo.IT-Enquirer



"Phyx Keyer is a useful suite of tools. Perhaps more importantly, it’s dead easy to use." - Bill Stiteler AppleTell



PHYX Keyer 4 plugins are compatible with: Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Motion, After Effects, and Premiere Pro.



PHYX visual effects software is the industry standard and is used by some of the industry’s major players including: Apple, the Walt Disney Company, Fox Sports, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.



To learn more about PHYX and their products, visit the website: www.PHYXWARE.com.



The FxFactory 4.0.2 installer can be found at: http://www.noiseindustries.com/support/fxfactory402/



