PHYX Releases Plugins for Apple Shake

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Phyx Incorporated announces the release of Phyx 2014 for Apple Shake, the new version of its collection of plugins for Visual Effects, Motion Graphics, Film/Video Restoration, and Image Repair. Phyx Incorporated's acclaimed plugins for Apple Shake are used by Visual Effects Artists who have worked at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), WETA, LAIKA, RIOT, etc., and Compositing Instructors and Students from VFXIO, The London Film School, SCAD, NYU Film School, Liverpool Film Academy, CUNY, and other educational institutions around the world.



PHYX 2014 for Apple Shake is now faster and more powerful than previous versions. The new installer package includes: 46 plugins for Apple Shake, a MultiUser Commercial license, and over 40 megs of full-color documentation.



PHYX Inc. is currently offering the MultiUser Commercial license with new temporary pricing:



$ 199 USD (regularly priced at $ 999 USD), at 80% off of the regular price.



About Phyx Incorporated

Phyx Incorporated is a privately held corporation based in the United States of America.



Find more information, visit http://www.PHYXWARE.com