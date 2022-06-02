PI Firm Pursues Legal Recruitment in USA Expansion Plans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Expansion is taking place across the legal sector today on a global level. Now, a business that began as a personal injury law firm in Liverpool, UK, is about to go global thanks to significant investment designed to fuel an international expansion. The Spirant Group oversees five companies in the legal and medical services sector, including Accident Claims Lawyers UK. It has now secured more than £13 million in funding that will give the company the resources to pursue new markets, in particular in Dubai and the USA. Spirant has more than a decade in the industry, now has 150 staff and a turnover of more than £20 million. The company launched Accident Claims Lawyers UK back in 2012 and then took the business to Australia in 2017. The next step - seeking to establish a foothold in the profitable USA market - is a logical one and, the firm says, part of a robust long-term strategy to help it deal with shifting financial and regulatory environments.



Larson Maddox is a legal recruitment agency working across the USA. Expansion, such as that under way at Spirant via Accident Claims Lawyers, is a key development that could open up a wealth of opportunities for talented people to take career-defining next steps. Larson Maddox has developed a specialist team providing expert support to organizations where breadth of expertise is vital, as well as resilient team building. The firm also delivers recruitment support that is key to enabling enterprises to adapt to the changes that are constantly taking place across the financial and regulatory environments referenced by Spirant. The team at Larson Maddox are experts in hiring for a range of legal and regulatory functions in-house across a broad spectrum of different industries, including consumer goods, technology and financial services, retail and media and manufacturing. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team is able to design options for every hiring need.



As a legal recruitment agency with a broad global perspective, Larson Maddix is integrated into an extensive network that is truly worldwide. In the USA alone, the firm has countrywide reach that includes most major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Beyond that, the team in the USA is part of an international workforce of more than 1000. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This kind of resilient network is key for a legal recruitment agency with clients that operate across borders. The firm's reach is a major advantage for clients, as is the expertise and capability within the team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to consistently achieve this. There are many roles available via this legal recruitment agency today, including Associate General Counsel, Regulatory Affairs Compliance Manager and Legal Counsel [Contracts].



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.