Piano Lessons for Adults Centre London Piano Institute to Offer Summer Workshops

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- London Piano Institute, a centre that offers piano lessons for adults in London, has just announced that they will be offering summer workshops. The workshops, which will take place in August in London, will look at aspects of piano playing that are not usually covered during regular lessons. This includes rhythm, sight-reading, music theory, listening to great composers and student performances, and clapping out pieces of music.



For adults who are looking for London Piano lessons, the summer workshops will allow them to learn about very important parts of piano playing that are often overlooked due to a lack of time—and which can make the difference between success and failure when learning to play the piano.



Since the day London Piano Institute opened for business, they have strived to offer the best piano lessons for adults, which are all taught in a supportive and caring manner by first-class instructors. From total beginners who have never touched the 88 keys before to more advanced players who want to play more and fine-tune their skills, the London Piano Institute has developed a well-deserved reputation as the U.K.’s quintessential adult piano learning centre.



“We firmly believe that it's never too late to start, and neither do you lack talent,” a spokesperson for the London Piano Institute noted, adding that the only things people need to succeed at the piano are excellent education and proper motivation.



“So regardless of where you are in your current piano development, we are here to make a massive, lasting difference to your piano playing for years to come.”



Because the piano teachers at the London Piano Institute are all highly experienced in teaching and are very knowledgeable about the piano, adults who are hoping to learn to play the piano can rest assured that they are getting top-quality instruction. The teachers understand that their students all have different levels of piano playing ability, and they know exactly how to teach and adapt the lessons to each individual student.



Anybody who would like to learn more about London Piano Institute is welcome to visit their user-friendly website; there, they can read more about the courses that are offered there.



About London Piano Institute

London Piano Institute is renowned as the quintessential place for adults to learn the piano in London. Expert weekly tuition is provided to learners of all ages and abilities. Classes take place in the City of London. For more information, please visit http://www.londonpianoinstitute.co.uk/