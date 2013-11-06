Pic2Press App That Has Just Launched on Google Play Store Allows Users to Customize Almost Anything They Want To

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Faith Light LLC, a California based tech company now prefers to call itself the Pic2Press Team after its unique Pic2Press app that has just hit the Google Play Store for Android smartphones. With this app, users will be well equipped to create personalized gifts using their photos on their smartphones within no time. This is the first time that an app like this has been created which lets users customize their design with their fingers and see a preview of their virtual designs on the product that they have chosen in real time.



The items provided by the Pic2Press Team for customization are all of the highest quality thanks to the partnering of the firm with various industry leading manufactories in the US. Users can use virtually any picture, image or photograph to personalize the products with after which they can preview the final design on their smartphone before placing their orders through their smartphones itself. Once the order is placed, the designs are sent to the manufactory within 24 hours and shipped to users within a span of 2 business days.



Pic2Press has a stock of more than 30 products that can be personalized with photos and these include Tablet and laptop sleeves, ornaments, Playing cards, Cork coasters, Mouse pads, American Apparel T shirts, Puzzles (heart shaped, 30 and 110 pieces), Canvas prints (from 12x12 to 30x24), Phone cases for iPhone 4/4s, iPhone 5/5s and Galaxy S3 and tablet cases for iPad, iPad mini and Kindle.



“We build Pic2Press as the easiest tool for customizing photo gifts design. Users can move photos, zoom photos, and even rotate photos simply by moving their fingers on the screen and see previews in real-time. It provides a smoother experience than other traditional design softwares,” states Claire Zhou, Chief Communication Officer, Pic2Press Team.



About Faith Light LLC

Faith Light LLC, or as more popularly known as the Pic2Press Team, is a tech startup based out of California. The members that make up this small firm come from varied backgrounds and they have come together to build Pic2Press as they share a common love for customizing stuff. They are passionate about creating customized gifts and making it easy for everyone else to do so.



Media Contact:-

Name: Pic2Press team

Phone: (888) 380-9506

E-mail: contact@pic2press.com

Website: http://www.pic2press.com