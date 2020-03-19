Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse Remains Open for Pick-Up, Take-Out, and Delivery

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- In accordance with the Pennsylvania State Government's ordinance of non-essential businesses ceasing operations in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse has temporarily shut down its dine-in services until further notice. This establishment understands the severity of the pandemic and is compliant in taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as encouraging all patrons and the surrounding community to stay safe in the interest of public health.



In the midst of escalating efforts from government officials, educational institutions, and private businesses to curb the number of reported cases in Philadelphia and the bordering areas, Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse has restricted its operations to pick-up, take-out, and delivery services. As social distancing and proper quarantine practices discourage sizeable public gatherings, this establishment has remained steadfast in its partnership with reputable delivery services such as GrubHub, UberEats, and DoorDash to ensure the safe transportation of this restaurant's orders to residents and visitors throughout the City of Philadelphia.



Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse assures all of its patrons and professional affiliates that its staff is taking every possible precaution to keep their establishment sterile to the highest degree before, during, and after food preparation. These measures include proper sanitary practices, clean cooking surfaces, and ensuring workers are in good health. As more public and private facilities across the nation begin to close their doors, this establishment's team will remain up to date on COVID-19 development and adhere to government decrees as necessary. In the meantime, Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse will continue to provide Philadelphia's favorite authentic Brazilian cuisine.



Fore more information, visit https://www.picanhasteakhouse.com/ today.



About Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse:

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse provides a compelling restaurant experience, bringing authentic Brazilian roots to every dish they serve. Their vast assortment of savory meats is complemented by their rodizio-style dining experience. Their warm and rustic atmosphere, excellent customer service, and palatable cuisines are just a few things that make Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse the premier choice for fine dining.