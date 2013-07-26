Pick 3 Lottery System by Robert Walsh Shows Strategy Win in Every Lottery in U.S. and Canada in July 2013

Forest Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Robert Walsh’s Pick 3 Lottery System with its revolutionary winning Strategies, first published in 2010, has successfully created a Straight/Box Strategy based winning number in every Pick 3 State and Provincial Lottery in the United States and Canada during the first half of July 2013.



Robert Walsh’s System and its proven winning Pick 3 Lottery Strategies like to boast that it works equally well in every Pick 3 Lottery Game in the World.



On his website Mr. Walsh has listed a Strategy based Straight/Box Win created by his proven winning Strategies in every one of the thirty-seven Pick 3 State Lotteries from the Arizona Pick 3 to the Wisconsin Daily Pick 3 as well as in the District of Columbia DC-3, the Puerto Rico Pega 3, Western Canada Pick 3, Ontario Pick 3, and Quebec’s La Quotidienne 3 Lotteries during the period of July 1 – 15, 2013.



This is a very important achievement for Pick 3 players everywhere in North America. It clearly answers their question.



When it comes to Pick 3 Lottery players in the United States, whether they play this lottery game in the New York Numbers, New Jersey Pick 3, Florida Cash 3, Pennsylvania Daily Number, Ohio Pick 3, Michigan Daily 3, Illinois Pick 3, Arkansas Cash 3, Texas Daily 3, California Daily 3, Idaho Pick 3 or Washington State Daily Game lotteries, the very first question they are going to ask of any Pick 3 Lottery System is, “Does it work in my State?”.



This is their primary concern that needs to be addressed before any of the players will invest any of their money in purchasing any Pick 3 Lottery System.



Robert Walsh’s System does not discriminate against any of these Pick 3 State Lotteries. His Pick 3 Strategies work equally well in all single drawings Pick 3 Lotteries as well as all two drawings per day Lotteries.



All single drawing Daily 3 and Pick 3 lotteries in the United States and Canada are included on the list beginning with the newest Pick 3 Lottery Game in Colorado. Also included on the list are Daily 3 and Pick 3 lotteries in Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Quebec and Western Canada.



Within the last year both the Ontario Pick 3 and the Puerto Rico Pega 3 lotteries added a midday drawing to join the two drawings Cash 3, Daily 3, Pick 3 and Play 3 lotteries which have their successful wins posted in the July 2013 chart on Robert Walsh’s Pick 3 Website, including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.



Robert Walsh’s Pick 3 Lottery System has clearly answered the question of every Pick 3 player in North America with a very strong resounding “YES” with these July 2013 results!



