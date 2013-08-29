Pick-to-Light Creates Cost Savings and Shorter Throughput Times Reports Pcdata USA

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA can lower that cost through its leading edge Pick-to-Light systems.



The implementation targets of Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems include:



- lean processes

- shorter throughput times

- fewer errors

- cost savings

- increased customer satisfaction

- faster ability to supply

- process transparency



Pcdata USA offers fully automated solutions and also solutions for manual warehouses which help manufacturers achieve implementation targets. The Pcdata USA Pick-to-Light system is flexible enough to cope with capacity variances - before order peaks become noticeable. Various calculation methods, intelligent order management and integrated additional options ensure that manufacturers get the maximum from their investment.



Pcdata USA Pick-to-Light offers numerous options for planning, controls, and analysis of the daily volume of orders. Required zones and pickers can be calculated due to the analysis or envisaged dispatch times can be considered when planning orders. Management of displays, confirmation buttons and a controller is integrated in the Pick-to-Light software. An automatic monitoring of the hardware helps provide error analysis.



Pcdata USA (www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974