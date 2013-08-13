Pick to Light Solution by Pcdata Resulted in Zero Picking Errors

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Pcdata set up a pick-to-light system for TopPak Fulfillment Services, a third party logics company, which had a picking area in which only 60 articles were held. These articles represented a massive 75 percent of the total daily order lines of only 66 feet in length for fast movers. With Pcdata pick-to-light solution, paper based picking ended up in 10 percent of all orders having a mistake. The improved pick-to-light system had no errors in the past 6 months.



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested, "One size fits all certainly does not apply to getting the highest productivity out of a warehouse operation. Different technologies are better-suited depending on the SKUs order frequency and value." More is not better in the picking world. All the bells and whistles of costly complex solutions completely miss the actual value, picking the right product, at the right place, at the right time.



The video reflects TopPak Fulfillment Services, an e-commerce coffee fulfillment company. To view the video click link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg_EM4fzdxA.



Pcdata (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



Pcdata solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



About Pcdata

Pcdata is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata solutions allow for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Northeast Sales Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974