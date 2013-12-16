Pick to Light Solutions by Pcdata Popular in Europe and Now with U.S. Manufacturers

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- FlexiForce designs, manufactures and supplies components for manufacturers of overhead doors. FlexiForce installed a pick-to-light system from Pcdata and achieved fewer picking errors ad shorter turnaround times. In 2012, the positive experience of pick-to-light in Barneveld, the Netherlands, gave FlexiForce every reason to introduce the technology at their rapidly expanding operation in Hungary.



Hans Lubbers, general director of FlexiForce Nederland, shared, “The application is exactly the same, the composition of hardware sets. Not only does pick-to-light ensure a practically flawless process, it considerably reduces turnaround times.”



FlexiForce decided not to wait for any delivery or quality issues to arise in Hungary. Lubbers added, “As long as it involves a limited number of hardware sets, it can still be done manually with pen and paper. However, we knew that, in Hungary, the number of hardware sets was set to rise substantially thanks to a number of new projects. Hence we decided to invest proactively”.



FlexiForce did not need to engage in a lengthy supplier selection process. “We did of course consider other suppliers, but it soon appeared that there was no reason whatsoever to start doing business with an alternative company. We are extremely satisfied with the performances of Pcdata. Besides, they have a proven track-record with our process….and they are true to their word.” In the autumn of 2012, the pick-to-light system was implemented according to schedule.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974