PickCart by Pcdata USA Features Easy Installation and Rapid ROI

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- PickCart is Pcdata USA’s new innovative multi-order picking solution which rapidly reduces order assembly time in a high SKU count, low volume warehouse operations. Designed to maximize efficiency during the picking process, the PickCart is mounted with the latest route optimization software, ensuring the lowest possible distance travelled by operators. Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested, “The mount is simple to screw onto the existing pick cart, the cable installation method is simple, and the Pick-to-Light displays click in place making PickCart easy to install saving time and money.”



A highly flexible system, PickCart can be deployed as a standalone solution or combined with other picking technologies to produce the ultimate picking strategy in a multitude of environments. The use of high visibility display technology helps to eliminate the potential risks of errors that can occur using other multi-order picking methods. The hardware design is completely flexible which can be tailored to the required box or order size.



The innovative PickCart does not require high powered servers or complex network infrastructure. The necessary software can run from a standard Windows computer (subject to usage demands) and using standard Wireless network protocols which in many cases existing IT landscape can be utilized.



The PickCart has no complex menus, no difficult voice commands, no triggers to learn, no complex picking lists to decipher. This means employees start gaining efficiencies quickly, and temporary staff will take minutes to train, increasing operational flexibility.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974