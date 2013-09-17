PickCart by Pcdata USA Immediately Increases Warehouse Productivity According to MFRTech.com

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- MFRTech.com featured the new PickCart by Pcdata USA. The innovative PickCart immediately increases in productivity according to Pcdata USA. Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested, “PickCart has no complex menus, no difficult voice commands, no triggers to learn, no complex picking lists to decipher. This means your employees start gaining efficiencies quickly, and temporary staff will take minutes to train, increasing your operational flexibility.” Unlike any other order picking technologies, Pcdata USA’s PickCart is designed to pick multiple orders in one go around the warehouse. This drastically cuts per-order picking time, increasing warehouse productivity.



According to the article, “A large percent of the time in any order assembly activity is taken up by walking. The use of PickCart technology significantly reduces this walking time; simply by combining multiple orders intelligently, walking distance can be cut by up to 50%, sometimes even more. These gains can be further enhanced with the use of the dynamic routing technology ensuring operators always follow the most effective route.”



PickCart is Pcdata USA’s new innovative multi-order picking solution which rapidly reduces order assembly time in a high SKU count, low volume warehouse operations. Designed to maximize efficiency during the picking process, the PickCart is mounted with the latest route optimization software, ensuring the lowest possible distance is travelled by operators.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.mfrtech.com/articles/56993.html.



Manufacturing & Technology eJournal (MFRTech.com) includes featured articles and manufacturing news, product releases, business expansions, acquisitions and business forecasts submitted by visitors or authored by editorial staff. Manufacturing & Technology eJournal subscribers include decision makers from tier two and tier three companies having a median of 150 employees.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



Pcdata USA

www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974