PickCart by Pcdata USA Maximizes Productivity Perfect for High SKU Low Volume Warehouses

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- PickCart is Pcdata USA’s new innovative multi-order picking solution which rapidly reduces order assembly time in a high SKU count, low volume warehouse operations. Designed to maximize efficiency during the picking process, the PickCart is mounted with the latest route optimization software, ensuring the lowest possible distance is travelled by operators.



The PickCart provides manufacturers with many benefits including a quick Return-on-Investment (ROI). The PickCart improves productivity of any warehouse operation, regardless of existing order picking technology in use. The innovative cart is easy to implement. The unique hardware and software easily retrofits into existing hardware and IT infrastructure. The market leading GUI intuitive and easy to program and master makes the PickCart easy to learn. The flexible and expandable cart works equally well as a standalone or in conjunction with other technologies, in small or large distribution operations.



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested, “PickCart has no complex menus, no difficult voice commands, no triggers to learn, no complex picking lists to decipher. This means your employees start gaining efficiencies quickly, and temporary staff will take minutes to train, increasing your operational flexibility.”



About Pcdata

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allow for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow.



Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at MODEX 2014 at Booth #4834. The company will be offering a true hands-on experience of the Pick to Light technology. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974