Picking a Wise Health Insurance Plan in Arizona Is Now Simple - Health Insurance Choices

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Health Insurance Choices is an Arizona based company that helps people make sound decisions about their health insurances. Health Insurance Choices has been in the health insurance industry for many years and has expert knowledge to connect people with the best policies that suit their needs. The company is owned by Brad Lastovica who has been an agent since 1996. Brad is an authorized broker for many leading health insurance companies and his customer base includes individual, businesses and families.



The goal of Health Insurance Choices is to define perfect health insurance in Arizona that fits the needs and budget of the people. Brad gives individual attention to each of his clients and keeps them updates on their plans. The health insurance market is an ever changing landscape; Health Insurance Choices stays updates on all the changes and helps people by optimizing their plans to meet their needs. As a consultant, Brad helps create an alliance between his clients and the companies that he represents. The company offers the following services:



Individual coverage: Health Insurance Choices helps people decide on their perfect individual health insurance in Arizona like Catastrophic, HMOs, Low Cost and Short Term plans



Family Coverage: The insurance needs of a family changes with increasing demands. Health Insurance Choices helps families choose from PPOs, HMOs, Low Cost and Short Term plans that fit their needs and budget.



Group Coverage: Health Insurances choices offers good group coverage options for businesses. Brad helps companies to weigh their cost against the benefits and provide the best plans without hurting the bottom line of the company.



Medicare Supplements: The Medicare supplements also known as Medigap insurance policy helps pay the expenses that are not covered under Medicare. This helps reduce the out-of-pocket expenses and increase the benefits along with Medicare’s co payments and deductibles.



Family Dental Insurance: ‘Health Insurance choices’ is partnered with the best dental insurance service providers in Arizona. The company helps people choose the best dental insurance options that fit individual and family needs.



In addition to the variety of Health Insurance plan choices, the company also offers a complete line of Life insurance options. People can protect their mortgage with life insurance by choosing from 10, 20 or 30 year terms.



AboutHealth Insurance Choices

Health Insurance Choices in Phoenix is one of Arizona’s reputed Health insurance consultancies that help people pick best insurance plans according to their demands and budget



Media Contact:

Name: Brad Lastovica

Phone: 480-706-1702

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Email: brad@healthinsurancechoices.net