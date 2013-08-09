Picking Solution Most Important in Fast Moving Consumer Goods

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The items selected most often in a warehouse are the critical items to manage. Antonio Rodriguez, a senior manager with Pcdata reported, “We have developed warehouse solutions targeted at Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). Big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day.” Pcdata is focused on helping industry leaders get the right product delivered at the right time and the right place with the least amount of labor. The ability to recalculate the orders must be based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



The Pcdata Distrib Product suite consists of multiple modules including:

- Production count

- Goods Receive and Storage

- Paperless Dispatch

- Labor Scheduling & Performance management

- Dock Loading validation

- Proof of Delivery

- Crate tracking



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”

Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Northeast Sales Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974