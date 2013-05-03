Picking the Right Youth Football Team Can Be Vital to an Enjoyable Summer

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Most parents can attest that summer is often the busiest time of year. Children have more options than ever for activities to participate in. Between sporting events, practices, and camps, parents spend more time than ever watching and supporting their kids during the summer months. Many parents will also readily share their experiences with mismanaged sports teams and bad coaches, which make their blood boil hotter than the midday sun. Luckily though, picking the right football team for your child is easier than ever and a crucial step in having an enjoyable summer.



Pay close attention to important details when selecting a team for your child. Practice times and locations are a key factor. Pick a team that practices near you. Visit the facilities where they practice and play. Poorly maintained facilities are a leading contributor to needless injuries. It is also important to take note of the equipment the team uses. Equipment that is in disrepair may be an indicator that many fundraisers will be in a parent’s future. Coaching is another factor to consider. Parents as coaches can benefit a team, but can also be a cause of frustration due to allegations of favoritism.



Fortunately, it is easier than ever for parents to learn these details before the season begins. Coach Jim Tuso of the Missouri Wolverines, a youth football team in Kansas City, offers this advice: “Social media and websites are powerful communication tools that all teams should be using.” Coach Tuso suggests that parents look to see if the team has a regularly updated website as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts. These are incredible tools for reaching parents with information they need and save parents countless hours otherwise spent being a branch on a “phone tree.” Investigating these accounts also give parents a feel for the feedback given to coaches from parents in previous seasons. Sitting through hot summer practices and games can be frustrating enough for parents; choosing the right team can at least be like a cool breeze that lasts all summer.



The Missouri Wolverines, a nationally renowned team for players from kindergarten to eighth grade, coached by Jim Tuso. After a successful high school and collegiate career, he turned his focus to helping young athletes achieve success. He is also a founder of Northland Youth Football Camp in Kansas City. Mr. Tuso consults with other coaches nationwide on ways to grow their football teams and moderates Football Coaches Playbook a website dedicated to sharing best practices with youth football coaches.



