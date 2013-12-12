PickStar by Pcdata Finds Home in Czech Republic and Growing Rapidly in North Ameria

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The Besam division of ASSA ABLOY faced issues with incorrect deliveries to their field engineers as a result of picking errors from their parts warehouse in the Czech Republic. These errors were costly from both a financial and customer relations perspective. In an effort to tackle these issues, ASSA ABLOY turned to Pcdata and implemented the PickStar pick-to-light system to reduce errors and drive down costs. The installation success resulted in a payback in less than nine months.



Radek Poskocil, Head of Production Quality and Engineering at the Czech facility noted, “The benefit has been felt not only by us as an organization, but more importantly by our customers.” ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience.



Comprising of operations in over 60 countries worldwide and with over 42,000 employees, they are uniquely placed to serve the global marketplace with a range of safe, convenient, secure and reliable automatic entrance solutions. The Besam division was incorporated into the ASSA ABLOY group in 2002; they are focused on pedestrian entrance systems for the commercial market worldwide.



Quality is a key component in the success of this global organization; they constantly look for ways to improve their production processes to unlock further gain in quality improvement. At their production facility near Plzen in the Czech Republic, ASSA ABLOY turned to Pcdata to improve their parts picking operation with the installation of the PickStar pick-to-light system. The installation led to significant increases in delivery reliability and accuracy of parts picking and thus led to the most important goal – customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974