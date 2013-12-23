PickStar by Pcdata Lowers High Cost of Claims and Nine Month ROI

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety, and convenience. Comprising of operations in over sixty countries worldwide and with over 42,000 employees, they are uniquely placed to serve the global marketplace with a range of safe, convenient, secure, and reliable automatic entrance solutions. The Besam division was incorporated into the ASSA ABLOY group in 2002; they are focused on pedestrian entrance systems for the commercial market worldwide.



The customer is at the heart of the ASSA ABLOY supplier approach. This focus on quality and customer satisfaction was compromised by the reliability of some of the processes, particularly in the case of parts picking. The Besam division of ASSA ABLOY faced issues with incorrect deliveries to their field engineers as a result of picking errors from their parts warehouse in the Czech Republic. These errors were costly from both a financial and customer relations perspective.



Radek Poskocil, Head of Production Quality & Engineering at ASSA ABLOY noted that delivery accuracy left a lot to be desired in the past. Resolving each claim also leads to significant cost. The additional cost of handling, returns, administration, and additional visits by field engineers soon became extremely costly. Poskocil illustrated this with a file from his records, “This is a sample of claims received in 2011. Our analysis shows that 80% of the total numbers were directly related to missing or incorrect items shipped. We calculated that with all the ‘hidden’ costs included, a claim would cost us as much as €450. Put simply, it was costing far too much to deliver the guaranteed quality we were aiming for. Something had to change.”



In an effort to tackle these issues, ASSA ABLOY turned to Pcdata and implemented the PickStar pick-to-light system to reduce errors and drive down costs. The installation success resulted in a payback in less than nine months.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974