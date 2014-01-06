PickStar by Pcdata Lowers High Cost of Claims and Nine Month ROI

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Radek Poskocil, Head of Production Quality & Engineering at ASSA ABLOY noted that delivery accuracy left a lot to be desired in the past. Resolving each claim also leads to significant cost. The additional cost of handling, returns, administration, and additional visits by field engineers soon became extremely costly. Poskocil illustrated this with a file from his records, “This is a sample of claims received in 2011. Our analysis shows that 80% of the total numbers were directly related to missing or incorrect items shipped. We calculated that with all the ‘hidden’ costs included, a claim would cost us as much as €450. Put simply, it was costing far too much to deliver the guaranteed quality we were aiming for. Something had to change.”



In an effort to tackle these issues, ASSA ABLOY turned to Pcdata and implemented the PickStar pick-to-light system to reduce errors and drive down costs. The installation success resulted in a payback in less than nine months.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, and offers affordable both out-of-the-box solutions.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at Booth #4834 at MODEX in Atlanta, GA on March 17-20, 2014. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974