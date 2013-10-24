PickStar Pick to Light by Pcdata USA Tops 550 Systems Installed Worldwide

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The PickStar Pick to Light solution now tops 550 systems installed globally and is considered by many as the most effective solution. PickStar is Pcdata USA’s next generation Pick to Light solution that can be installed in just about any environment with minimal operational impact. PickStar requires minimal involvement and employees are at full capability in days, not months; manufacturers, distribution centers, 3PLs, and warehouses do not require IT engineers for support.



The design is simple and translates directly into speed in deployment and maintenance, meaning that industry leaders can start bringing the benefits online quickly. The hardware components are modular and user replaceable, minimizing maintenance and support costs. The PickStar features include:



- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/ grow with your operation

- Simple and intuitive Software

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders can be handled either by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data can be interfaced back to ERP/WMS system providing real time visibility

- Hassle free user maintenance



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, noted, “PickStar differentiates from other Pick to Light systems because it is available as a standard out of the box solution. With PickStar you can install, setup, configure, and deploy a fully operational pick to light system within 2 days, because of its clever and flexible hardware design and its clever software design.”



Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light is the ideal tool for use in environments where fast moving unit picking takes place. When compared to rival picking technologies such as voice or RF, Pick to Light offers the largest potential productivity benefits with all the expected improvements in order accuracy. Pcdata USA has invested years of experience into making the Pick to Light offerings easy to install and extremely flexible. It is easier than ever to extract the huge gains in productivity that this technology offers.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974