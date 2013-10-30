PickStar Pick to Light Makes Cost-Justification Calculation Simple

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The innovative PickStar Pick to Light does not require high powered servers or complex network infrastructure. The necessary software can run from a standard Windows computer (subject to usage demands) and using standard Wireless network protocols which in many cases existing IT landscape can be utilized.



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, noted, “PickStar differentiates from other Pick to Light systems because it is available as a standard out of the box solution. With PickStar you can install, setup, configure, and deploy a fully operational pick to light system within 2 days, because of its clever and flexible hardware design and its clever software design.”



PickStar by Pcdata USA is an easy-to-install Pick to Light system which can be deployed in many different operations and order-picking environments. PickStar provides the traditional Pick to Light benefits including a high level of accuracy, efficiency, and reliability at a much lower investment.



Pick to Light is the ideal tool for use in environments where fast-moving unit picking takes place. Compared to rival picking technologies such as voice or RF, Pick to Light offers the most significant potential productivity benefits, along with all the expected improvements in order accuracy. Pcdata USA has invested years of experience into making the company’s Pick To Light offering easy to implement and extremely flexible. The results are dramatic gains in productivity and profitability.



In high density unit picking environments, PTL is the most efficient picking solution available. PTL eliminates walking time and produces the most effective picking environment possible. Using Pick to Light for high density picking area, fast-moving SKUs, brings additional productivity benefits without high investments. In a standard warehouse environment it is typical that 20% of the products represent 80% of the revenues, work, and costs.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974