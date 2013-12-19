PickStar Pick to Light Solution by Pcdata USA Proves Perfect for Minnesota-Based Company

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The PickStar Pick to Light solution now tops 550 systems installed globally and is considered by many as the most effective solution. One customer, based in Winona, MN, Miller Ingenuity shared the picking challenges they faced leading them to select Pcdata USA’s PickStar solution.



Jesse Smith, Safety and Manufacturing Manager at Miller Ingenuity, shared, “We had a few challenges that we were looking for a pick-to-light system to resolve. One challenge was the fluency and accuracy of picking items. We were picking from a paper picking list. It was very labor intense process to search for a part and also make sure the part number that was read was the actual part that was picked. Another issue we came across was with adding new parts to the pick line. To help with the picking of parts we tried to add parts to the picking line numerically but when a new part was added to the line, all the inventories shifted around to make the new part fit in-line. This was very time-consuming and cumbersome.”



Antonio Rodrigues, Senior Manager with Pcdata noted, “The issues faced by Miller Ingenuity are common and the Pcdata PickStar design is simple and translate directly into speed in deployment and maintenance, meaning that industry leaders can start bringing the benefits online quickly. The hardware components are modular and user replaceable, minimizing maintenance and support costs.”



The PickStar features include:



- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/ grow with your operation

- Simple and intuitive Software

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders can be handled either by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data can be interfaced back to ERP/WMS system providing real time visibility

- Hassle free user maintenance



PickStar is Pcdata USA’s next generation Pick to Light solution that can be installed in just about any environment with minimal operational impact. PickStar requires minimal involvement and employees are at full capability in days, not months; manufacturers, distribution centers, 3PLs, and warehouses do not require IT engineers for support.



Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light is the ideal tool for use in environments where fast moving unit picking takes place. When compared to rival picking technologies such as voice or RF, Pick to Light offers the largest potential productivity benefits with all the expected improvements in order accuracy. Pcdata USA has invested years of experience into making the Pick to Light offerings easy to install and extremely flexible. It is easier than ever to extract the huge gains in productivity that this technology offers.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974