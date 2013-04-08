Picnic Catering for Events During Warm Seasons Are Now Available from Catering by Mario's

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Spring is here, and as the weather begins to warm up, flowers begin to bloom and the planning of outdoor events and gatherings becomes the norm. Therefore, Catering by Mario’s is proud to now present their picnic catering and menus available for any occasion. Whether it is a graduation, corporate gathering, or backyard wedding ceremony, the caterers allow for custom menus and packages to be made that will be able to please the crowd. For catering in Philadelphia, Catering by Mario’s is able to make any family reunion into an extraordinary event.



The professional staff is more than happy to customize the event as they have a variety of price levels to choose from. From Basic, Plus, to Gala, there is a package available for everyone with a minimum of 100 people and up. However, for those who are not having such a large gathering, but 50-99 people, the price will be an additional $5.00 per guest. The host will not have to worry when it comes to Catering by Mario’s service, as they will take care of all of the food preparation and bring all paper goods so silverware is not a concern.



One can be sure that the professional caterers will arrive early to have everything set up prior to the big or small event. With buffet and grills ready to go, food will be hot for the guests as soon as they walk in the door. Hosts will be able to order from the variety of drinks that Catering by Mario’s offers, or they can provide the drinks themselves. With high quality plates, napkins and silverware, every single package offers some of the most delicious cuisines that are enjoyed by many. Additional picnic menus can include grilled shrimp, seafood kabobs, grilled New York strip steaks, vegetables, and more. Contact Catering by Mario’s today for the ultimate picnic experience this spring and summer season.



