Picnic Catering from Village Catering Is Perfect for Safe Outdoor Events

As the summer season continues, Philadelphians are enjoying time with family and friends with safe outdoor events while also observing social distancing guidelines. Holding an outdoor event is one of the best ways to reconnect with family members and friends while also staying safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Village Catering is proud to provide safe, delicious, and affordable picnic catering in Philadelphia ideal for outdoor events.



Picnic catering from Village Catering's team includes all the flavors of its in-house and banquet events but in a perfectly portable package. Choose from some of Village Catering's most popular main and side dishes, including barbeque chicken, baked ziti, macaroni and cheese, and much more. Village Catering can cater picnics of all sizes — from intimate gatherings with 50 guests to corporate picnics with 500 team members, no event is too large for Village Catering. Picnic catering packages also include all paper products, condiments, and staff to ensure a perfect event. Ideal for any type of summer event, Village Catering is proud to continue providing top-quality picnic menus and service this summer.



Observing social distancing regulations doesn't need to mean forgoing time with loved ones —or sacrificing flavor for an outdoor event. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering, the company's many catering offerings, or its event banquet hall in Bensalem should give them a call. To browse a complete list of Village Catering's menu options, interested parties are encouraged to pay them a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



