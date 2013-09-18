Pics.io an Online Photo Editor Startup Has Been Awarded a $30,000 Grant from Global Technology Foundation (GTF)

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- A Ukrainian startup Pics.io has won first place among 180 technology startups in the bid for a $30,000 Global Technology Foundation grant. Pics.io is a next generation online photo editor http://pics.io/



Global Technology Foundation (GTF) is Ukraine's first foundation to offer grants to IT startups. Grants are given to technology startups at both the seed and pre-seed stage of development. GTF was created by well known venture funds Runa Capital, Almaz Capital and TA Venture, as well as Kyiv based BionicHill. GTF chose 3 finalists among 180 Ukrainian startups for a $30,000 grant.



When asked about the 180 applicants GTF President Aleksey Anikin replied, "Although the level of all finalists was fairly high, the overall startup market performance of Ukraine isn't that impressive - most of the 180 applicants were declined and sent for rework."



Pics.io is a product of TopTechPhoto, http://toptechphoto.com/ . When asked why Pics.io won such a tough competition for the GTF grant, TopTechPhoto's CEO John Shpika answered, "I think we were chosen because we have a solid team background and unique in-house technology. There weren't many applicants with unique technological assets. Pics.io has the technological assets to make us succeed."



TopTechPhoto plans to use the grant money to further develop the Pics.io online photo editor technology. They plan on delivering a Beta version of Pics.io by December of 2013.



About Pics.io

Pics.io is an advanced, cloud based online photo editor located at http://pics.io/ . It is the next generation of online photo editors. Users are able to work with heavy image formats such as RAW and DNG directly in their browsers. Users will be able to make image edits instantly, even as the large image files are being uploaded. Pics.io is a zero-footprint tool that enables easy collaboration and sharing across the web. It will make cataloging and editing images easier.



The mission of TopTechPhoto is to solve the technical hassles photographers face and to eventually "Support your passion." Pics.io is currently in private alpha testing and is only available to people that signed up prior to September 1st, 2013. TopTechPhoto intends to offer a Beta version of Pics.io by December, 2013. If you would like to learn more about this next-gen online photo editor please visit http://blog.pics.io/



Konstantin S.

500, Khreschatik Street, Passage,

Kyiv 02088, Ukraine

Tel.: +380 (44) 206 69 21

picsio1@outlook.com

http://pics.io/