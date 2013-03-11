PicsWeb - a Gallery of Images Galore

California City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- People usually search for images in Google, which displays thousands of images from various websites. Not all of them are of good quality. PicsWeb is a new user friendly alternative to searching image. It features a huge database of quality images accessible to everyone. With a library of millions of images, PicsWeb has made a name for itself as one of the largest online image gallery.



By using various private technologies, PicsWeb amasses a great number of searchable images in its database. In response to the user’s query, the site provides databases and regularly updates them with fresh new images gathered from several sources. The PicsWeb index is designed to be user friendly with simple, fast and accurate responses, and returns relevant results for each search made in the website. Each query from users is handled in such a way that the users will receive thumbnails of the images within seconds.



To save time, the thumbnails will be sorted according to relevance, and will be accurate and comprehensive. Most image galleries in the web will have offensive content, and a few of them have filtering systems. PicsWeb features advanced filtering systems that effectively removes offensive material, allowing children to surf the images safely. This makes the website family friendly. “PicsWeb aims at making our incomparable image collection accessible to all,” says the company also adding that this fact makes the website perfect for fun, families, schools and business.



However, the website provides images only for specific topics namely personalities, concepts, subjects, places, events, companies, products etc. The website has provided options for users to view all popular topics, and the most viewed items in their database. All the pictures in PicsWeb database are of superior quality and the users will be able to select the image resolutions from the list. There are also detailed descriptions for most topics, say Cricket for instance. The size of the image and the image resolution will be shown in each thumbnail.



Readers can visit the site at http://www.picsweb.net to view the images.



About PicsWeb

PicsWeb is one of the biggest image galleries in the internet, which is gaining more popularity each year. Using new technologies and filtering systems, the website allows unique access to the best images covering many topics. Simplicity and family friendliness makes PicsWeb stand out from other online image galleries. The images come in various resolutions and are downloadable as well.



Media Contact

Web: http://www.picsweb.net