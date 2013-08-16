Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pictet & Cie : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

WealthInsight's 'Pictet & Cie : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, key competitors, key facts, key employees, locations and subsidiaries as well as information on products and services.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Pictet & Cie' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Pictet & Cie (Pictet) is one of the leading private banks in Switzerland. It offers wealth management services to private and institutional clients. The company operates as a partnership firm owned by eight managing partners. It offers a broad range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence). Pictet has classified its business operations into Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Asset Services. It has classified its wealth management business further into Private Banking and Wealth Solutions. Its wealth management business offers a wide range of wealth management solutions including family governance, wealth planning, investment strategy solutions, investment process and manager selection, asset management, active advisory solutions, trading and market solutions, banking and custody, and controlling and reporting services. The private banking business offers a range of financial planning, portfolio management, trust and estate planning and tax advice, accounting and reporting services. Pictet had EUR200 billion in private client assets under management (AuM) as on December 31, 2012. The company had historical AuM figures of EUR193 billion as on June 30, 2012, which stood at EUR188 billion as on September 30, 2010, EUR176 billion as on September 30, 2009, and EUR133 billion as on December 31, 2008. It has a presence in 20 locations across Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Luxembourg, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the Bahamas, the UK, and United Arab Emirates. Pictet is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Pictet & Cie



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