PicTheGift.com Launches to Offer Personalized Gifts and Custom Photo Products

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- New online retailer, PicTheGift.com, has just launched to meet the growing demand for personalized gifts and custom photo products. Featuring a comprehensive selection customized photo gifts, PicTheGift.com offers free shipping on all orders, fast production times, no minimum purchases, wholesale fulfillment services, custom decoration on special projects and more.



With the holiday season officially here, malls and shopping centers are chock full of people in search of the perfect holiday presents for friends, family members and loved ones.



For those people looking for a truly unique gift idea, PicTheGift.com features one of the largest selections of personalized gifts in the industry, most still available to arrive before Christmas.



Whether interested in purchasing custom flip-flops or a personalized photo jigsaw puzzle, customers can browse the company’s vast range of gifts by visiting PictheGift.com. Products include: aprons, bag tags, shirts, custom flip-flops, drinkware, mousepads, serving trays, games, metal photo panels, photo panels with easels, wood photo panels, car flags, key chains, trailer hitch covers, license plate accessories, keepsake boxes, clipboards, office products and more.



PicTheGift.com also offers distinctive accessories for some of the most popular electronics on the market, including a personalized photo iPhone case and a custom photo iPad cover. Customers can choose from a few different colors and can upload their own artwork or photos to design an electronic accessory gift not available anywhere else.



To get started, customers should choose the product they are interested in personalizing. Next, they can utilize the site’s state-of-the-art web designer platform to enter, edit and create custom gifts.



In addition to their wide range of ready-to-design personalized gifts, PicTheGift.com can also help customers create custom projects not already available on the site.



PicTheGift.com does all of their manufacturing in the U.S, with strict standards to ensure all products are made with the highest quality materials.



According to Wes Pickering from PicTheGift.com, “Our job is to manufacture and produce your personalized photo gift to exceed your expectations. Our website offers you a place where you can create the ultimate and affordable personalized gift for that special person or occasion.”



For more information or to peruse the company’s array of personalized photo gifts, visit http://www.picthegift.com



About PicTheGift.com

PicTheGift.com was established to meet the growing demand for personalized products and photo gifts. The company’s leadership team has more than 50 years of experience in the distribution and manufacturing of personalized gifts. For more information please visit http://www.picthegift.com.